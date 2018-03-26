A report on inclusive education in Nova Scotia calls for major funding increases, hiring more staff and policy changes to improve how students with special needs are supported in the classroom.

Released Monday, the report lays out a five-year plan to implement all the recommendations, which include improved training for teachers and support workers, lower ratios for students and specialists, and a improved co-operation with the departments of Education, Health, Community Services and Justice.

Nova Scotia's inclusion policy requires the province to make sure students with special needs are given support to succeed in a regular classroom setting.

The report's immediate priorities include hiring more psychologists, behaviour support teachers and regional health nurses.

The report says offering more competitive wages and creating more pathways that lead to full-time jobs should help with filling the need. Individual programs are being revamped to reduce paperwork for teachers and better involve students and their families.

The report calls for better training to prepare education students for complex classrooms, as well as the creation of programs at Nova Scotia Community College for communication-disorder assistants, teacher-assistant education and continuing education. Training should also be made available for existing teachers, the report recommends.

The report's authors estimate implementing everything over five years will see costs rise incrementally, with the province spending $70 million to $80 million annually on the work by the final year. That would represent about seven per cent of the overall education budget.

The report calls the $15-million increase in the 2018-19 budget "a very good start" and about what will be required to cover the transitions in the first year of the plan.

Education Minister Zach Churchill will respond to the report later today.