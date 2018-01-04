Power outages have begun to spread in southwestern and central Nova Scotia as a powerful winter storm begins to move eastward across the province.

As of 2:30 p.m., Nova Scotia Power reported about 14,500 customers were without electricity, most of them in the Halifax area. Many of the Halifax outages were blamed on salt contamination of electrical equipment.

The utility has said it is preparing for outages throughout the province as the storm progresses.

Many schools and businesses are closed in Nova Scotia. The powerful nor'easter will track across the province today, bringing heavy snow, ice pellets, rain and strong winds up to 100 km/h.

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly by this afternoon and into the evening.

There's a strong possibility of coastal damage and flooding associated with the storm, with storm surge warnings issued for the entire province by Environment Canada, especially for the Atlantic coastline.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said the high tide this evening combined with onshore winds means there could be washouts in coastal areas near Lunenburg and Liverpool.

Many flights scheduled to arrive in and depart from Halifax on Thursday are cancelled or delayed. Flight cancellations have resulted in packed hotels near Halifax's Stanfield International Airport.

The Quality Inn near the airport is close to capacity. The airport's Alt Hotel is fully booked, with about 40 people on the waiting list; the Holiday Inn Express Suites Halifax Airport is at capacity; and the Hilton Garden Inn Halifax Airport is full.

Inn on the Lake, which is about 12 kilometres south of the airport, said Thursday morning it still had rooms available.

Marine Atlantic cancelled its Thursday and Friday crossings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L. Crossings on Saturday, Sunday and Monday may also be affected.

Bay Ferries has cancelled its 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. sailings between Saint John and Digby for Thursday. The company noted there is also a possibility crossings could be cancelled on Friday.

Halifax Transit also suspended all ferry service between its downtown Halifax and Dartmouth terminals shortly after 2 p.m. Shuttle service will be provided at all terminals instead.

Skaters take advantage of the smooth ice conditions on Williams Lake just before the rain began Thursday morning. (Margo Kerr photo)

All English public schools and all CSAP schools across the province have cancelled classes today.

All NSCC campuses have also closed today.

Halifax's MacKay Bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles around midday as wind speeds increased.

The storm is expected to sweep across southwestern Nova Scotia, then across P.E.I. and into the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Snowfall amounts could be as much as 30 centimetres in some areas of the province and up to 50 millimetres of rain are expected, according to Environment Canada. The national weather service is also warning the rain will have nowhere to go in areas where the ground is frozen, increasing the probability of flooding.

Flurries are expected in Nova Scotia on Friday, with temperatures falling throughout the day and remaining low for the weekend as a polar vortex descends on the region.

An empty parking lot at the Atlantic Superstore in Bayers Lake after the area suffered a power outage Thursday morning. The electricity was restored before noon. (CBC)

What you can expect in your area

Halifax and Lunenburg counties: Snowfall, wind and storm surge warnings. Snow becoming heavy and mixing with ice pellets and rain by the afternoon and evening with 10 to 20 centimetres expected inland and two to 10 centimetres near the coast. After the snow, those areas will see between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain. Winds increasing to become east 40 to 60 km/h with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h by late afternoon.

Yarmouth, Shelburne and Queens counties: Rainfall, wind and storm surge warnings. The area will likely bear the brunt of the wind, with gusts anywhere from 80 km/h to as high as 140 km/h. Periods of snow turning through ice pellets to rain this morning. Those counties may see two to 10 centimetres of snow, followed by 20 to 30 millimetres of rain.

Digby and Annapolis counties: Snowfall and wind warnings with heavy snowfall expected to begin in the morning with between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow for those areas that will mix with ice pellets before changing over to rain in the evening. Winds will be "weaker" than the rest of the province, with gusts between 80 and 100 km/h expected.

Kings, Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties: Snow becoming heavy and mixing with ice pellets and rain by the afternoon. Snowfall amounts of between about 10 and 20 centimetres are expected before it turns to rain, bringing another five to 10 millimetres of rain. Winter storm warning with winds increasing to become east 40 to 60 km/h with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h by late afternoon.

Hants, Colchester and Cumberland counties: Snowfall and wind warnings with heavy snowfall expected to begin in the morning with between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow for those areas that will mix with ice pellets before changing over to rain in the evening. Wind increasing to east 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of 80 to 100 km/h this afternoon.

Cape Breton: Snow developing by late morning or near noon with snow becoming heavy at times and mixing with ice pellets in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts of between 10 and 20 centimetres. Wind increasing to east 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h except to 160 km/h in Inverness County by late afternoon. Blowing snow developing. It'll change over to rain this evening with between 10 and 20 millimetres expected.