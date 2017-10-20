The province provided its first update today on where things stand with the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children Restorative Inquiry.

As part of the inquiry, the government is required to report annually to the legislature about what it has done to advance the goals, objectives and impact of the inquiry.

The inquiry is in the learning and understanding phase, which will lead into a planning and action phase, according to the update.

The home opened in Dartmouth in 1921 and residents of the orphanage suffered physical, psychological and sexual abuse by staff over a 50-year period until the 1980s.

Class-action lawsuits were launched by former residents against the home and the provincial government, which eventually ended in settlements totalling $34 million.