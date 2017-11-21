Nova Scotians on the province's wait-list for a family doctor or nurse practitioner will soon be getting a call to confirm contact information and to see if a primary care provider is still needed.

The calls, according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority, are part of its regular process to check the information it has in its registry so that family practices can contact people when they are accepting new patients.

The automated calls started Tuesday and will continue over the next couple of weeks. The call will ask to confirm that someone at the phone number is registered and whether they still need a family practice.

The caller ID will show up on the call display as 000-000-0000.

If contact information has changed since originally registering for the Need a Family Practice registry, the health authority said people can call 811 Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to update their information.

Those who are not registered can sign up online.

There are about 37,000 people on the wait-list for a family doctor in Nova Scotia.