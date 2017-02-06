The Nova Scotia government has revealed its reasons for rejecting a recommendation to raise the salaries of provincial and family court judges.

The response is contained in an order-in-council released on Friday.

Last week, the government rejected a recommendation for a 9.5 per cent raise for judges, spread over a three-year contract. Instead, the government imposed a two-year wage freeze, followed by an increase of just one per cent in 2020.

The higher recommendation came from an independent, arm's-length tribunal that was created to review judges' salaries. That review concluded Nova Scotia judges are among the lowest paid in Canada.

The government doesn't dispute that conclusion. However, it said the tribunal failed to give sufficient weight to other factors.

Province says it can't afford 9.5%

The order-in-council lists six primary reasons. One is that the 9.5 per cent increase is not in the public interest because it's beyond the government's ability to pay.

"Except in extraordinary circumstances, which government must decide upon and be accountable for, governments should only spend what Nova Scotians can afford to spend," the order-in-council said.

The government said the tribunal also failed to take into account the retirement bonus judges get. The government said a judge who's served 26 years is entitled to an award of $118,000. Judges in New Brunswick do not get a similar award, but their annual salaries are more than $10,000 above what their Nova Scotia counterparts make.

The government said the tribunal exceeded its authority and took on the role similar to that played in contract negotiations, which the province claimed it wasn't supposed to do.