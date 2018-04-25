Nova Scotia government apologizes for 'poor email etiquette'
Employee considers mass email a breach of her privacy
More than 1,000 Nova Scotia government employees who opted for a long-service award payout have been advised their money is coming Thursday. But because of an error sending the email, hundreds of their colleagues also know they may be flush with cash this coming payday.
That did not sit well with one government employee who contacted CBC News about the email.
The Nova Scotia government has been dealing with two embarrassing privacy breaches in recent weeks. On Monday, parents who were trying to register their children for a popular school program were able to see private information about other families. And earlier this month, the province discovered that private documents on its freedom-of-information portal were accessible to the public simply by altering a URL.
Better controls needed, says worker
The government worker was not keen to have hundreds of other employees know she is among those getting the payout. Frustrated no one had replied to her phone messages to find out what happened, she contacted CBC News.
The Nova Scotia government has emailed the 1,444 employees who were contacted without their addresses being redacted to explain the error.
"Our apologies to those of you who may have received this email twice. The previous email was incorrectly formatted and needed to be recalled," said an email sent Tuesday morning.
'A regrettable mistake'
Another email later in the day offered more information: "This morning you received an email relating to the upcoming service payout, explaining that the original email was incorrectly formatted and needed to be recalled," it said.
Although some saw it as a violation of their personal information, the Nova Scotia government did not.