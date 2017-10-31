Two months into Nova Scotia's new pre-primary program, the province is asking daycare operators and families for feedback.

On Tuesday, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development launched an online survey to assess the child care needs of families with children 12 years and under.

The department is also surveying regulated child-care operators about how they're affected by the changes.

It's part of a $75,000 consultation contract the Liberal government signed in August with Thinkwell Research Inc. that was derided by critics as too little, too late.

There are 818 preschool students enrolled in classes at 45 elementary schools all over the province, according to Education Minister Zach Churchill, who has said another 70 classes are planned for next fall.

But people who make a living in the child-care field say they simply can't compete with the free program.

The province says the results of the survey will help it better understand the needs of families and those working in the child-care sector.

"This is part of our commitment to ensure an accessible and sustainable child-care system for Nova Scotia families," Churchill said in a statement released Tuesday.

Parents can complete the survey online or ask for a paper copy by calling 1-833-424-2084. The survey runs until Nov. 21.