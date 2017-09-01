The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board will be hiking the price of gas at 12 a.m. Saturday because of significant changes in what gasoline sells for on the market.

Nova Scotia gas prices are typically set on Fridays and based on a seven-day average. There is an interrupter clause, however, that allows for changes at other times of the week due to a significant event.

The board has traditionally resorted to using the interrupter clause for increases of at least six cents per litre of fuel.

On Friday, the board issued a news release announcing it would invoke the interrupter clause and said the price of gas would change.

People watch heavy rain from the relative safety of a flooded gas station in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

In an interview, UARB executive director Paul Allen said he couldn't comment on how the price would change.

However, analysts say average gasoline prices across Canada will continue to rise this weekend after jumping almost eight cents per litre since Hurricane Harvey roared ashore in Texas last Friday.

The hurricane has forced the shutdown of 14 refineries, which represent about 31 per cent of all gasoline production in America.

11th time for interrupter clause

Since 2009, the board has used the interrupter clause 10 times, with four of those occasions being for price increases.

The price of diesel oil will not change.