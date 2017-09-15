A petroleum analyst is questioning Nova Scotia's practice of setting weekly gas prices after large recent swings in the cost of filling up.

Dan McTeague with gasbuddy.com said the price of gasoline on global markets has been steadily going down since Hurricane Harvey caused it to spike, and dropped "dramatically so as early as late last week."

He's criticizing the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for following its weekly adjustment schedule and waiting until last night to drop the price of regular gasoline, which went down eight and a half cents to $1.15 per litre.

The drop follows three price spikes in the last two weeks, including Sept. 2 when the review board invoked the interrupter clause to boost the price outside its weekly adjustments.

McTeague said he questions why the board would invoke the clause to raise prices, but not use the clause to bring them back down sooner.

"They should have seen this decrease earlier," he said. "Had you not had a regulatory system you would have probably seen prices going down as early as last Thursday and Friday, as you did in the rest of Eastern Canada."

Invoking the interrupter clause

​According to Paul Allen, executive director of the Utility and Review Board, there must be a sustained change of six to eight cents per litre to invoke the interrupter clause.

He said the global price drop last week was near the threshold of when the review board might invoke the interupter clause, but it ultimately decided it wasn't enough.

But McTeague argues the "arbitrary" way Nova Scotia regulates gasoline hurts retailers and customers.

"It's failed consumers here in Nova Scotia," he said. "Nova Scotia, unfortunately, it's regulatory system is really a poster [child] for what not to do when it comes to gasoline prices."