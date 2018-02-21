The independent review of Nova Scotia's forestry practices has been extended by two months.
Announced Aug. 30, 2017, the review headed by University of King's College president Bill Lahey was originally due next Wednesday, but is now expected to be completed by the end of April.
Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller said Lahey requested the extension because more work is required to complete the report.
Lahey has said he's been given a broad mandate, including the ability to examine clear cutting.
The controversial practice drew public attention in 2016 when the Liberal government said it was backing away from a previously stated goal of reducing the practice on Crown land by 50 per cent.
About 90 per cent of wood harvested in Nova Scotia is clear cut, according to federal figures.
The province said the review is to provide recommendations that balance long-term environmental, social and economic interests in managing the forests.
The review was first promised prior to last spring's provincial election and became a key part of the Liberals' environmental platform.
