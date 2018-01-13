Nova Scotia under heavy rain and wind warnings as thousands lose power

As heavy rain and high winds sweep across the province, thousands of homes and businesses in Nova Scotia had no power early Saturday afternoon.

As of 1:35 p.m. 3,650 people are still without power across the province.

Many of the affected customers were in the south end of Halifax where the IWK Health Centre and the Victoria General Hospital are located. Generators are generally used to provide backup power to the facilities when the electricity is knocked out.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall and wind warnings for all of mainland Nova Scotia, with the most rain expected in the southwest.

A weather system that's over the U.S. is making its way north today, bringing wind gusts up to 90 km/hr this morning and between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain.

Caitlin Walker, a spokesperson for the utility, said about 100 line technicians, contract crews and tree trimmers are stationed across the province.

High winds continue to move through the province today causing outages. Crews are restoring power safely as quickly as possible. When winds gust above 80 km/h, they pause restoration efforts, stand down, and resume when it's safe to do so. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> —@nspowerinc

But they can't restore power until winds are less than 80 km/hr, she said.

"Last week we were seeing winds that were comparable to Hurricane Arthur, so while the winds aren't forecast to be as strong this time, our crews always need to keep safety top of mind," said Walker.

Wind warnings have also been issued for Cape Breton, but the island is not expected to get as much rain.

With the heavy rain comes the possibility of localized flooding because the ground is still frozen and unable to absorb water. High winds could also damage buildings and tear down tree branches.

Flash freeze warnings

Some areas in the northwest are at risk of flash freezing tonight. This happens when temperatures drop so suddenly that water on highways and roads freezes quickly.

Antigonish County

Colchester County

Cumberland County

Pictou County

Environment Canada warned high winds could damage people's properties. (Melissa Friedman/CBC)

The rain and wind is expected to subside Saturday evening, said Environment Canada.

Cancellations and delays

A number of flights coming in and out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport were delayed or cancelled Saturday. Travellers should refer to the airport's website for the most up to date information on incoming and outgoing flights.

Marine Atlantic made changes to its crossing schedules because of the weather. Its Port aux Basque to North Sydney trip that had been scheduled to leave at 11:45 a.m. is now scheduled to leave at 11:45 p.m. The North Sydney to Port aux Basque crossing scheduled for 11:45 a.m. is now scheduled to leave at 11:45 p.m.

Bay Ferries Limited also made changes to its crossing schedules because of the weather. It cancelled its 4 p.m. Digby Crossing for Saturday. On Sunday, there will be crossings departing from Digby at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The crossing departing from Saint John will leave at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The Tancook Island ferry suspended its crossings until 6 p.m. Saturday evening because of the weather.