Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil announced Friday his party's plan to create 700 apprenticeship spaces and get more people from diverse backgrounds working in the trades over the next four years.

McNeil said if re-elected his party would spend $18.2 million over four years to enhance skills training. Of that, $8 million would go toward expanding the Apprenticeship START Program and increasing employer incentives for hiring people from diverse backgrounds.

"It will encourage women, Aboriginals, African-Nova Scotians and people with disabilities and new Canadians to participate in the program," said McNeil.

Employers would receive $30,000 for each time they hire someone from these groups, which is up from the present $10,000 amount.

McNeil also promised to eliminate the tuition for apprentices taking technical training, which he said would save apprentices up to $900 per year. He said it would cost the province $5.2 million over four years.

The Liberals would also create seven new skilled trades centres at high schools in the province over the next two years, at a total cost of $5 million.