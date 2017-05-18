While election day is 12 days away, you don't have to wait until then to vote.

Elections Nova Scotia has a number of options for voting before the May 30 election date.

Vote at your returning office

You can cast your ballot there on any day leading up to or on election day itself, except for Sundays. The offices are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but have extended hours on the Thursday (May 25) and Friday (May 26) nights before election day where they will be open until 8 p.m.

Vote at any returning office

The conditions are almost the same as voting at your returning office. The only difference is you can only vote there until May 27, the Saturday before election day.

Vote at any advance poll

There are seven days of advance polls and you can vote at any one, which is an increase from the two days of advance polls that were in place for the 2013 election.

Advance polls will be open from Saturday, May 20 to Saturday, May 27, excluding Sunday, May 21. The advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but are open on Thursday (May 25) and Friday (May 26) until 8 p.m.

Vote at a community poll

This is a first for Elections Nova Scotia, but it has something called community polls that will be open until Saturday, May 27. Located in three communities in the province, these polls are designed to provide an additional, convenient voting option in large areas.

The three community polls are located in:

Cape Breton Richmond — United Church Hall, 9917 Grenville St., St. Peter's.

Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie — Eastern Shore Wildlife Association, 202 Pool Rd., Sheet Harbour.

Queens-Shelburne — Osprey Arts Centre, 107 Water St., Shelburne.

Elections Nova Scotia has a handy document that lists where all of its returning offices are located, as well as advanced polls and community polls.

What do you need to bring?

Ideally, bring your voter information card and a piece of government-issued identification that has your name, photo and address, such as a driver's licence. A driver's licence on its own will suffice, but it will just take a little longer to vote.

You could also bring two documents that show your name, while one must have your address. Examples of acceptable documents are your voter information card, health card, a social insurance card or a telephone or power bill.

If you don't have the proper documentation, you can even take an oath to say who you are and where you live.