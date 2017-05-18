Thursday, May 18, marks the day of the only leaders' debate of the 2017 Nova Scotia election campaign, which will be hosted by CBC Nova Scotia.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill will discuss issues such as labour relations, education, health and the economy.

CBC Nova Scotia News hosts Tom Murphy and Amy Smith will moderate the 90-minute, commercial-free debate which will be broadcast:

On the CBC Nova Scotia website.

On the CBC Nova Scotia Facebook page.

On CBC Nova Scotia's YouTube channel.

On CBC Television.

The election will be held on Tuesday, May 30.