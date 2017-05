This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Wednesday, May 17, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

9:30 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie has media availability at Advanced Systems on Stanley Street in Halifax.

9:30 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes policy announcement at Cobequid Community Health Centre with Dave Wilson, NDP candidate for Sackville-Cobequid.

11:30 a.m. — Baillie campaigns with Brad Johns, PC candidate for Sackville-Beaver Bank.

Afternoon

1:30 p.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil launches party's platform at the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront Hotel.

2 p.m. — Baillie campaigns with Dan MacNaughton, PC candidate for Waverley-Fall River.

Evening

6:15 p.m. — Baillie attends cadet review at Springhill Armouries.