This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Tuesday, May 16, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

7:20 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill has an interview with Global News at the Global Studio office, 2110 Gottingen St., Halifax.

9:30 a.m. — Burrill has media availability during a policy announcement with NDP candidate Sue Leblanc at the Dartmouth Child Development Centre, 61 Boland Rd., Dartmouth

10:30 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie has media availability at Advanced Systems on Stanley Street in Halifax.

Afternoon

1 p.m. — Baillie campaigns with Julie Chaisson, PC candidate for Chester-St. Margaret's.

2 p.m. — Burrill has media availability during a policy announcement with NDP candidates Shelley Fashan and Andre Cain at Henry G. Bauld Hall, 1138 Main St., Cherrybrook

2:45 p.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil attends a community barbecue at the Musquodoboit Harbour Railway Museum with Kevin Murphy, Liberal candidate for Eastern Shore.

Evening

There are no scheduled events for the evening of May 16.