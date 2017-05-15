This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Monday, May 15, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

9 a.m. — NDP election platform release (technical briefing) in room 224 of Dalhousie's Student Union Building, 6136 University Ave.

9:15 a.m. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie has a media availability, 10 Blowers Street, North Sydney.

9:30 a.m. — NDP election platform release (media availability) in council chambers of Dalhousie's Student Union Building, 6136 University Ave.

11 a.m. — Baillie will be campaigning with Keith Bain, PC candidate for Victoria-The Lakes.

11 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil will make an announcement at the Fisherman's Cove Development Association, 4 Government Wharf Road, Eastern Passage.

Afternoon

12:30 p.m. — McNeil will be campaigning at Sobeys Plaza and having lunch at McDonald's with candidate Ben Jessome, 3650 Hammonds Plains Road, Upper Tantallon.

2 p.m. — McNeil will tour Madrid Industries with candidate Bill Horne, 99 Windsor Junction Road, Waverley-Fall River.

2:15 p.m. — Baillie will be campaigning with Rob Wolf, PC candidate for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.

3:30 p.m. — McNeil will wave at vehicles with Liberal candidates Joanne Bernard, Vishal Bhardwaj and Edgar Burns at the Dartmouth Sportsplex, 110 Wyse Road, Dartmouth.

Evening

There are no scheduled events for the evening of May 15.