This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Saturday, May 13, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

8 a.m. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie at Don Cherry's Restaurant with Alfie MacLeod, PC candidate for Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.

11 a.m. — Baillie campaigns with Laurie MacIntosh, PC candidate for Sydney-Whitney Pier and Alfie MacLeod, PC candidate for Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.

Afternoon

12 p.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil to make an announcement at Avondale Sky Winery at Avondale Cross Road, Newport Landing.

12:30 p.m. — Baillie at Miner's Village Restaurant on Birkley Street in Glace Bay,with John White, PC candidate for Glace Bay.

5:30 p.m. — Baillie at Hotel North on Forrest Street in North Sydney with Eddie Orrell, PC candidate for Northside-Westmount.

Evening

No scheduled appearances for evening of May 14.