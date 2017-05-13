This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Saturday, May 13, according to itineraries from their parties.
Morning
9 a.m. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie has breakfast in Port Hawkesbury with Alana Paon, PC candidate for Cape Breton–Richmond.
10 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil tours Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market.
10:15 a.m. — Baillie does interview with radio station 101.5 The Hawk in Port Hawkesbury.
10:35 a.m. — McNeil tours Chebucto Farmers' Market.
11 a.m. — Baillie campaigns in Port Hawkesbury with Paon.
11:25 a.m. — McNeil visits Dartmouth South Farmers' Market.
Afternoon
12 p.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement at Dalhousie University in Halifax on services for addressing and preventing sexual assault. He also plans to campaign in Halifax.
12:30 p.m. — Baillie visits Havre Boucher Community Centre with Rob Wolf, PC candidate for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.
1 p.m. — McNeil makes announcement in Fisherman's Cove, Eastern Passage.
1:45 p.m. — Baillie visits seniors complex in Mulgrave with Wolf.
2:15 p.m. — McNeil visits Lucasville Baptist Church.
3:15 p.m. — McNeil visits Hammonds Plains Community Centre.
3:50 p.m. — McNeil attends lobster supper at St. Andrew Anglican Church.
Evening
7 p.m. — McNeil attends Vaisakhi Sikh New Year's Festival at Greek Orthodox Church on Purcell's Cove Road.
7:30 p.m. — Baillie attends meet and greet at Dobson Yacht Club in Sydney with PC candidates Eddie Orrell, Keith Bain, Louie Piovesan, Alfie MacLeod, Laurie MacIntosh and John White.