This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Saturday, May 13, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

9 a.m. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie has breakfast in Port Hawkesbury with Alana Paon, PC candidate for Cape Breton–Richmond.

10 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil tours Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market.

10:15 a.m. — Baillie does interview with radio station 101.5 The Hawk in Port Hawkesbury.

10:35 a.m. — McNeil tours Chebucto Farmers' Market.

11 a.m. — Baillie campaigns in Port Hawkesbury with Paon.

11:25 a.m. — McNeil visits Dartmouth South Farmers' Market.

Afternoon

12 p.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement at Dalhousie University in Halifax on services for addressing and preventing sexual assault. He also plans to campaign in Halifax.

12:30 p.m. — Baillie visits Havre Boucher Community Centre with Rob Wolf, PC candidate for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.

1 p.m. — McNeil makes announcement in Fisherman's Cove, Eastern Passage.

1:45 p.m. — Baillie visits seniors complex in Mulgrave with Wolf.

2:15 p.m. — McNeil visits Lucasville Baptist Church.

3:15 p.m. — McNeil visits Hammonds Plains Community Centre.

3:50 p.m. — McNeil attends lobster supper at St. Andrew Anglican Church.

Evening

7 p.m. — McNeil attends Vaisakhi Sikh New Year's Festival at Greek Orthodox Church on Purcell's Cove Road.

7:30 p.m. — Baillie attends meet and greet at Dobson Yacht Club in Sydney with PC candidates Eddie Orrell, Keith Bain, Louie Piovesan, Alfie MacLeod, Laurie MacIntosh and John White.