This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Friday, May 12, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

9:30 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes an announcement at NSCC Waterfront Campus in Dartmouth with David Wheeler, NDP candidate for Halifax Armdale.

10 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie holds a media briefing at Advanced Systems in Halifax.

10:15 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at industry group Mainland Nova Scotia Building Trades in Lakeside.

Afternoon

1 p.m. — McNeil has afternoon tea at Hillsview Acres special-care home in Liverpool with Vernon Oickle, Liberal candidate for Queens-Shelburne.

1:15 p.m. — Baillie makes a policy announcement with Ray Mattie, PC candidate for Antigonish.

2 p.m. — Baillie goes to Antigonish Market Square with Mattie.

2:30 p.m. — McNeil has afternoon tea with Oickle, this time at Queens Manor special care home in Liverpool.

4:20 p.m. — McNeil visits Mom's Buy and Sell shop with Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Liberal candidate for Lunenburg.

4:50 p.m. — McNeil visits Fiore Botanica with Lohnes-Croft.

Evening

5:15 p.m. — Baillie attends a barbecue in Sampsonville with Alana Paon, PC candidate for Cape Breton– Richmond and Alfie MacLeod, PC candidate for Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.