This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Thursday, May 11, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

8:20 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie does interview with Live 105 radio station in Halifax.

9:30 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes policy announcement at QEII hospital in Halifax with Dave Wilson, NDP candidate for Sackville-Cobequid.

10:30 a.m. — Baillie launches platform at Best Western Chocolate Lake Hotel in Halifax.

11 a.m. — Burrill does radio interview with News 95.7 in Halifax.

11 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at the Port of Sydney Development Corp.

Afternoon

1 p.m. — Baillie visits Pleasant Street Diner in Dartmouth with Jad Crnogorac, PC candidate for Dartmouth South.

1:15 p.m. — McNeil has afternoon tea with seniors at the Alderwood Rest Home in Baddeck along with Pam Eyking, Liberal candidate for Victoria-The Lakes.

1:30 p.m. — Burrill does media session with Lisa Norman and Marc Breaugh, NDP candidates in Lunenburg West and Lunenburg, respectively.

2 p.m. — Burrill campaign in LaHave with Norman and Breaugh.

2:15 p.m. — Baillie visits Ocean View Continuing Care Centre in Eastern Passage with Barbara Adams, PC candidate Cole Harbour–Eastern Passage.

3:15 p.m. — McNeil visits Zuthphen Contractors in Southwest Mabou with Bobby Morris, Liberal candidate for Inverness.

4 p.m. — Baillie campaigns with Chris Mont, PC candidate for Cole Harbour-Portland Valley.

4:05 p.m. — McNeil meets the Cape Breton West Islanders hockey team, the first hockey team from Nova Scotia to win a national midget title. Morris is also present.

Evening

6 p.m. — McNeil attends community barbecue in Port Hawkesbury with Michel Samson, Liberal candidate for Cape Breton-Richmond.