This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Wednesday, May 10, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

8:20 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill is interviewed by Live 105 Radio in Halifax.

9 a.m. — Burrill does a meet and greet with residents at Saint Vincent's Nursing Home in Halifax.

9:30 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie holds a media briefing in Halifax at Marvin Moore Photography.

9:30 a.m. — Burrill makes a policy announcement at Saint Vincent's Nursing Home.

11 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil makes announcement at New Dawn Centre for Social Innovation in Sydney.

Afternoon

12 p.m. — Baillie attends the official office opening for Keltie Jones, PC candidate for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River.

12 p.m. — McNeil visits the Boys & Girls Club in Whitney Pier with Derek Mombourquette, Liberal candidate for Sydney-Whitney Pier.

12:45 p.m. — McNeil visits the Reserve Mines Seniors and Pensioners Club with Dave Wilton, Liberal candidate for Cape Breton Centre.

1 p.m. — Baillie visits Marwood Inc. in Brookfield with Larry Harrison, PC candidate for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley.

1:05 p.m. — McNeil visits Cape Breton Centre Royal Canadian Legion Branch #78 for a community barbecue with Wilton.

1:40 p.m. — McNeil and Wilton meet with residents at Maple Hill Manor in New Waterford.

2:30 p.m. — Baillie visits Ledwidge Lumber Co. in Enfield with Harrison and John MacDonald, PC candidate for Hants East.

2:30 p.m. — Burrill campaigns in Dartmouth with Sue LeBlanc, NDP candidate for Dartmouth North.

3:30 p.m. — McNeil has afternoon tea at Northside Community Guest Home in North Sydney with John Higgins, Liberal candidate for Northside-Westmount.

4 p.m. — Burrill meets in Dartmouth with officials from Doctors Nova Scotia.

4:30 p.m. — Baillie campaigns with Valerie White, PC candidate for Bedford.

Evening

6:30 p.m. — McNeil attends a Cape Breton kitchen party in Sydney River with Katherine MacDonald, Liberal candidate for Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.