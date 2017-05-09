This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Tuesday, May 9, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

9:30 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie holds a media briefing at Advanced Systems on Stanley Street in Halifax.

10:15 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil makes a policy announcement at the Atlantica Hotel in Halifax.

11 a.m. — Baillie appears on The Rick Howe Show on News 95.7 radio in Halifax.

11 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement in Halifax with Lisa Roberts, NDP candidate for Halifax Needham.

11:30 a.m. — McNeil visits the Orienda Canoe Club in Lake Echo with Keith Colwell, the Liberal candidate for Eastern Shore.

Afternoon

12:30 p.m. — Baillie campaigns with Tim Kohoot, PC candidate for Timberlea-Prospect.

1 p.m. — Burrill campaigns in the riding of Halifax Chebucto, where he is running.

2:30 p.m. — McNeil tours the Corridor Community Options Society in Enfield with Margaret Miller, the Liberal candidate for Hants East.

3 p.m. — Baillie campaigns with Sylvia Gillard, PC candidate for Halifax Armdale.

4:30 p.m. — Baillie campaigns with Mathew Donahoe, PC candidate for Halifax Needham.

Evening

5:45 p.m. — Baillie does a meet and greet at an apartment complex in Fairview with Paul Beasant, PC candidate for Fairview-Clayton Park.

7 p.m. — Burrill attends the memorial service for the Westray Mine disaster at Westray Memorial Park in Stellarton.

8 p.m. — Burrill attends a reception for the celebration of life service at the Museum of Industry in Stellarton.