This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Monday, May 8, according to itineraries from their parties.
Morning
9 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill does a meet and greet in New Waterford with Tammy Martin, NDP candidate for Cape Breton Centre.
9:30 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie makes an announcement at Advanced Systems in Halifax to improve mental-health services in the province.
9:30 a.m. — Burrill makes a policy announcement in New Waterford with local NDP candidates Tammy Martin and Madonna Doucette.
10 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil pledges more support for the environment, including maintaining the ban on fracking in the province. Announcement in Halifax at Chocolate Lake Hotel.
10:30 a.m. — Burrill meets with the editorial board of the Cape Breton Post in Sydney.
11 a.m. — McNeil tours The Binnacle boating shop in Halifax with Halifax Armdale Liberal candidate Lena Diab.
11:30 a.m. — Baillie visits Hellas Restaurant in Lower Sackville with John Giannakos, PC candidate for Sackville-Cobequid.
Afternoon
12:15 p.m. — McNeil visits Darrell's Restaurant in Halifax with Halifax Citadel-Sable Island Liberal candidate Labi Kousoulis.
12:45 p.m. — McNeil and Kousoulis go to Joseph Howe Manor in Halifax for tea and sweets.
1:30 p.m. — Baillie visits Peter Kohler Windows in Debert with Rebecca Taylor, PC candidate for Colchester North.
1:30 p.m. — McNeil visits Bedford Basin Farmers Market with Clayton Park West Liberal candidate Rafah DiCostanzo.
2 p.m. — Burrill visits the campaign headquarters of Moraig MacGillivray, NDP candidate for Antigonish.
3 p.m. — McNeil visits Our Lady of Lebanon Church in Halifax with Patricia Arab, Liberal candidate for Fairview-Clayton Park.
3:30 p.m. — Burrill makes a policy announcement in Antigonish with NDP candidates Henderson Paris and Shaen McNamara.
4:05 p.m. — McNeil and Arab wave at motorists from the Atlantic Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax. Event is weather permitting.
Evening
5 p.m. — Baillie attends the opening of his headquarters in Springhill.