This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Monday, May 8, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

9 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill does a meet and greet in New Waterford with Tammy Martin, NDP candidate for Cape Breton Centre.

9:30 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie makes an announcement at Advanced Systems in Halifax to improve mental-health services in the province.

9:30 a.m. — Burrill makes a policy announcement in New Waterford with local NDP candidates Tammy Martin and Madonna Doucette.

10 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil pledges more support for the environment, including maintaining the ban on fracking in the province. Announcement in Halifax at Chocolate Lake Hotel.

10:30 a.m. — Burrill meets with the editorial board of the Cape Breton Post in Sydney.

11 a.m. — McNeil tours The Binnacle boating shop in Halifax with Halifax Armdale Liberal candidate Lena Diab.

11:30 a.m. — Baillie visits Hellas Restaurant in Lower Sackville with John Giannakos, PC candidate for Sackville-Cobequid.

Afternoon

12:15 p.m. — McNeil visits Darrell's Restaurant in Halifax with Halifax Citadel-Sable Island Liberal candidate Labi Kousoulis.

12:45 p.m. — McNeil and Kousoulis go to Joseph Howe Manor in Halifax for tea and sweets.

1:30 p.m. — Baillie visits Peter Kohler Windows in Debert with Rebecca Taylor, PC candidate for Colchester North.

1:30 p.m. — McNeil visits Bedford Basin Farmers Market with Clayton Park West Liberal candidate Rafah DiCostanzo.

2 p.m. — Burrill visits the campaign headquarters of Moraig MacGillivray, NDP candidate for Antigonish.

3 p.m. — McNeil visits Our Lady of Lebanon Church in Halifax with Patricia Arab, Liberal candidate for Fairview-Clayton Park.

3:30 p.m. — Burrill makes a policy announcement in Antigonish with NDP candidates Henderson Paris and Shaen McNamara.

4:05 p.m. — McNeil and Arab wave at motorists from the Atlantic Superstore on Joseph Howe Drive in Halifax. Event is weather permitting.

Evening

5 p.m. — Baillie attends the opening of his headquarters in Springhill.