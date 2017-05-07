This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Sunday May 7, according to itineraries from their parties.

Morning

11 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie attends Battle of the Atlantic ceremony with PC candidate for Pictou East candidate Tim Houston, PC candidate for Pictou Centre Pat Dunn and PC candidate for Pictou West Karla MacFarlane, Bethel Presbyterian Church, 5756 Pictou Landing, Pictou Landing

Afternoon

12:30 p.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil attends an announcement at L'Arche Homefires, 10 Gaspereau Ave, Wolfville

1 p.m. — Baillie attends Aberdeen Hospital open house with PC candidates Pat Dunn and Tim Houston, 835 East River Road, New Glasgow

1 p.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill attends a Cape Breton Doctors Rally at Memorial High School, 80 Memorial Drive, Sydney Mines

1:20 p.m. McNeil attends the official headquarters opening of candidate Keith Irving, 9114B Commercial Street, New Minas

2 p.m. — Baillie attends the Caribou District Fire Department with Karla MacFarlane, 512 Three Brooks Road, Pictou

2:05 p.m. McNeil attends official headquarters opening of candidate Geof Turner, 28 Aberdeen Street, Kentville

3:30 p.m. — Baillie goes to New Glasgow with Pat Dunn

​4:30 p.m. McNeil attends official headquarters opening for candidate Gordon Wilson in Digby