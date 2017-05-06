This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Saturday, May 6, according to itineraries put out by their parties.

Morning

10:45 a.m. — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie makes a campaign stop with Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River candidate Keltie Jones at the Yard sale for the Cure, Get Loud for Mental Health event, and Millbrook First Nation.

11:30 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes an announcement with local candidates about primary education at his campaign office, 2017 Parker St., Halifax.

Afternoon

12:30 p.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil makes a campaign stop with Colchester North candidate Karen Casey as they tour the Masstown Market, 10622 Hwy #2, Debert.

12:50 p.m. — McNeil has lunch with Casey at campaign headquarters, 10653 Hwy #2, Debert.

2:15 p.m. — Baillie makes a policy announcement in Shubenacadie Village with John A. MacDonald, PC candidate for Hants East. Tin Shop Museum, 2854 Main St., Shubenacadie.

2:15 p.m. — McNeil has a campaign rally with Cumberland South candidate Kenny John Jackson at campaign HQ. Millwood Place, 101 Main Street, Springhill.

3:30 p.m. — McNeil visits campaign headquarters of Cumberland North candidate Terry Farrell. 112 South Albion Rd., Amherst.

4 p.m. — Baillie has roast beef dinner with Hants East candidate, John A. MacDonald.

Evening

6 p.m. — McNeil makes a campaign stop with Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River candidate Craig Johnson at the Truro Exhibition Park, 73 Ryland Ave., Truro.

6:30 p.m. — Baillie makes a campaign stop with Dartmouth East PC candidate Tim Halman.