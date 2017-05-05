This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Friday, May 5, according to itineraries put out by their parties.

Morning

9:30 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement with Dartmouth North NDP candidate Sue Leblanc at Silverback Production Studio, 5663 Cornwallis St., Halifax.

10 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at Laing House, 1225 Barrington St., Halifax.

10 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie has a media availability at Advanced Systems, 5678 Stanley St., Halifax.

10:30 a.m. — Burrill campaigns with Fairview-Clayton Park NDP candidate Joanne Hussey at Maplestone Enhanced Care, 245 Main Ave., Halifax.

11:15 a.m. — McNeil visits market with Hammonds Plains-Lucasville Liberal candidate Ben Jessome. Kingswood Business Centre, 1 Kingswood Dr., Hammonds Plains.

11:30 a.m. — Burrill campaigns with Hussey at Tim Hortons, 278 Lacewood Dr., Halifax.

Afternoon

12:15 p.m. — Baillie makes a policy announcement in Windsor with Hants West PC candidate Janice Munroe-Dodge. Hants Equipment, 22 Tongue Hill Rd., Windsor.

12:20 p.m. — McNeil has lunch at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 90 with Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank Liberal candidate Bill Horne. 2234 Rocky Lake Dr., Waverley.

2:15 p.m. — Baillie campaigns in Berwick with Kings West PC candidate Chris Palmer.

2:30 p.m. — McNeil has tea with seniors and Sackville-Beaver Bank Liberal candidate Stephen Gough. Millwood Place, 114 Millwood Dr., Sackville.

3:30 p.m. — McNeil visits campaign headquarters and Acadia Hall with Sackville-Cobequid Liberal candidate Mic Hindlet. 636 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville.

4 p.m. — Baillie campaigns in Kentville with Kings North PC candidate John Lohr.

4:35 p.m. McNeil attends reception at Al Rasoul Islamic Society with Bedford candidate Kelly Regan. 1247 Bedford Highway, Bedford.

Evening

5:15 p.m. — Baillie campaigns in New Minas with Kings South PC candidate Peter Harrison.