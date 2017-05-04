This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Thursday, May 4, according to itineraries put out by their parties.

Morning

9:30 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie makes an announcement about high-speed internet at Advanced Systems on Stanley Street in Halifax.

10 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at the Gladstone Medical Centre on North Street in Halifax.

10:30 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement with local NDP candidates at the Just Us! coffee shop in Halifax on Spring Garden Road.

11:10 a.m. — McNeil visits the Captain William Spry Lodge in Spryfield to have tea and sweets with supporters and Halifax Atlantic Liberal candidate Brendan Maguire.

11:55 a.m. — Burrill does a meet and greet at the campaign office of the party's candidate in Chester-St. Margaret's, Denise Peterson-Rafuse.

Afternoon

12 p.m. — Baillie campaigns on Herring Cove Road with Bruce Holland, PC candidate for Halifax Atlantic.

12:30 p.m. — McNeil visits the Links at Brunello golf course and tours the facility and new clubhouse with Iain Rankin, Liberal candidate for Timberlea-Prospect.

1:05 p.m. — Burrill makes a policy announcement with local NDP candidates in Bridgewater at the Fancy Pants Cafe.

1:30 p.m. — McNeil and volunteers wave at the corner of Lacewood and Parkland drives, along with Clayton Park West Liberal candidate Rafah DiCostanzo.

1:45 p.m. — Baillie campaigns in Halifax Chebucto with local PC candidate John Wesley Chisholm.

2:30 p.m. — McNeil visits the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre on Gottingen Street with Halifax Needham Liberal candidate Melinda Daye

​3 p.m. — Baillie campaigns in Hammonds Plains-Lucasville with local PC candidate Matt Whitman.

​3:15 p.m. — McNeil tours the Uniacke Centre for Community Development on Gottingen Street with Daye.

4 p.m. — McNeil visits the headquarters of Halifax Chebucto Liberal candidate Joachim Stroink and campaigns on Quinpool Road with him.

Evening

5:10 p.m. — McNeil visits the headquarters of Halifax Citadel-Sable Island Liberal candidate Labi Kousoulis and campaigns on Spring Garden Road with him.

6:30 p.m. — Baillie visits Art Gallery of Nova Scotia with Rob Batherson, PC candidate for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island.

8:15 p.m. — Baillie attends reception for Screen Nova Scotia Awards at Casino Nova Scotia.

8:30 p.m. — Burrill attends the Screen Nova Scotia Awards.