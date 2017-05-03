This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Wednesday, May 3, according to itineraries put out by their parties.

Morning

7:15 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie attends the Nova Scotia Leadership Prayer Breakfast at the Cunard Centre in Halifax.

9 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement with local NDP candidates at the Dartmouth General Hospital.

10 a.m. — Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at the Bayers Westwood Family Resource Centre in Halifax.

10:30 a.m. — Baillie holds a media briefing at Advanced Systems on Stanley Street in Halifax.

10:30 a.m. — Burrill campaigns on Spring Garden Road in Halifax with Glenn Walton, NDP candidate for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island.

11:30 a.m. — Baillie takes part in McDonald's McHappy Day at 144 Main St. in Dartmouth. Attends with Tim Halman, the PC candidate for Dartmouth East.

Afternoon

1 p.m. — Baillie campaigns in Musquodoboit Harbour with Patricia Auchnie, PC candidate for Eastern Shore.

3 p.m. — McNeil meets with supporters at Sophia's Cafe in Shelburne, along with Queens-Shelburne Liberal candidate Vernon Oickle.

4:30 p.m. — Baillie campaigns in Sheet Harbour with Rob Wolf, PC candidate for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.

4:45 p.m. McNeil attends opening of campaign headquarters for Vernon Oickle, Liberal candidate for Queens-Shelburne.

Evening

6 p.m. — Burrill does a one-on-one interview with Steve Murphy of CTV News in Halifax.

6:30 p.m. — McNeil attends dinner at Fo'c'sle Tavern in Chester with supporters and Hugh MacKay, Liberal candidate for Chester-St. Margaret's.