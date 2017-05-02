This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Tuesday, May 2, according to itineraries put out by their parties.

Morning

7:10 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill does an interview with CBC's Information Morning.

8:30 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie visits Sunnyside Too restaurant in Bedford with volunteers and local PC candidate Valerie White.

9:30 a.m. — Baillie makes a policy announcement at Advanced Systems on Stanley Street in Halifax.

10 a.m. — Burrill makes a policy announcement with local NDP candidates at the Woodlawn United Church in Dartmouth.

10 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at Beaumont & Company in Burnside.

11 a.m. — McNeil tours the Dartmouth North Community Food Centre on Primrose Street.

11:30 a.m. — McNeil visits Spindrift Brewing Co. with Dartmouth North Liberal candidate Joanne Bernard.

Afternoon

12:30 p.m. — Baillie campaigns with Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, PC candidate for Cumberland North.

1 p.m. — McNeil tours the Nine Locks Brewery with the Liberal candidate for Dartmouth East, Edgar Burns.

1:45 p.m. — McNeil visits Parkland at the Lakes retirement home to do a meet and greet with Vishal Bhardwaj, candidate for Dartmouth South.

3 p.m. — McNeil does a meet and greet with Cole Harbour-Portland Valley candidate Tony Ince at Ince's campaign headquarters in Cole Harbour.

3:30 p.m. — McNeil does a meet and greet with Ince at the Brass Rail Restaurant, located in the same complex as Ince's office.

Evening

5:10 p.m. — McNeil attends the opening of the campaign headquarters for Joyce Treen, the candidate for Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage.

6 p.m. — Baillie conducts a one-on-one interview at CTV News studio in Halifax.