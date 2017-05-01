This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Monday, May 1, according to itineraries put out by their parties.

Morning

7 a.m. — PC Leader Jamie Baillie gives interviews from the CBC Nova Scotia studio in Halifax.

9 a.m. — Baillie celebrates National Doctor's Day by visiting a health-care clinic in Halifax.

10 a.m. — Liberal Leader Stephen McNeil elaborates on a budget announcement regarding upgrading roads. He details a plan to improve about 700 kilometres of gravel roads, as well as build and renovate key pieces of community and recreational infrastructure in the province.

10:30 a.m. — Baillie makes the party's first major election promise. He pledges to spend $2 billion on infrastructure over the next 10 years. The announcement is in Dartmouth.

10:30 a.m. — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes an announcement at Coral Shared-Care Health Centre in Halifax about a plan to invest $30 million per year over next four years to build new primary-care clinics and hire more doctors, nurse practitioners and health professionals.

11:00 a.m. — Burrill campaigns in the riding of Halifax Chebucto, where he is running.

Afternoon

1:30 p.m. — Baillie has lunch with the PC candidate for Chester-St. Margaret's, Julie Chaisson, at The Stretch Diner in Chester.

2 p.m. — McNeil makes an announcement at 50 Somers Road in Antigonish.

3 p.m. — Baillie visits Riverview Enhanced Living in Dayspring with Brian Pickings, PC candidate for Lunenburg, and Carol Hipwell, PC candidate for Lunenburg West.

3:15 p.m. — McNeil attends an event at the Lincolnville Community Centre.

4:15 p.m. — Baillie visits The Blarney Stone restaurant in Hebbs Cross with Pickings and Hipwell.

4:15 p.m. — McNeil attends the grand opening for the campaign headquarters of Lloyd Hines, the candidate for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie.

Evening

5:45 p.m. — McNeil attends a tea and social at the Maple Manor in Musquodoboit Harbour.

6 p.m. — Baillie attends the grand opening for the headquarters of Kim Masland, PC candidate for Queens-Shelburne, in Liverpool.