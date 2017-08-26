A Nova Scotia director is up for a second MTV Video Music award, this time for the music video for hip-hop artist Logic's Black SpiderMan.

Andy Hines, of Avondale, N.S., won the moon man trophy in 2015 in the "Video with a Social Message" category for Big Sean's One Man Can Change the World. Now the video for Black Spiderman is nominated in the new catergoy "Best Fight Against the System."

Hines said he's "really pleased" for Logic.

"I really believe in him and he's got an incredibly positive and uplifting overall message," he said.

"He's biracial. I'm an average white guy from Nova Scotia and we both care about a lot of the same people and community and about encouraging the youth."

WARNING: The following video contains offensive language.

The song is about embracing diversity and a commentary on when people online have strong, negative reactions to ideas such as a black Santa Claus or black James Bond.

Hines said Logic came up with a parade concept for the video.

"We wanted to bring people together through a really fun, positive uplifting video experience. You know, bright day time that moves into night sequence that has great choreography and great characters," said Hines.

Directed 2nd video for Logic

The MTV Video Music Awards airs on MTV Sunday at 9 p.m. AST.

Logic will be performing his song 1-800-273-8255 at the award show. Hines wrote and directed the video for that single, which was released on Aug. 17

WARNING: The following video contains offensive language.

The phone number referenced in the title is to the U.S.'s National Suicide Prevention Line.

"[Logic] said that he wanted me to tell a story of a young, black gay kid who is finding himself and so I took that fulcrum, that starting point, that one thing and then I wrote that story," Hines said.

"The scenario and the feelings and the emotional journey that he is on is relatable to all men, women and children of any creed, sexuality ... it's for everyone."

Big stars featured

The video is seven minutes long and is more like a short film. As of Saturday, it had been viewed more than 14 million times on YouTube.

There are some big names and familiar faces in the video, including actor Don Cheadle, who known for the Avengers, Nolan Gould of Modern Family, Luis Guzmán of Boogie Nights and Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket). Coy Stewart, an up and coming actor, plays the protagonist.

"These are all busy, busy people and they all went far and beyond their duties as entertainers to accommodate us," said Hines.

If you are in distress or considering suicide, there are places to turn for support, including your doctor or Nova Scotia's Mental Health Mobile Crisis Team at (902) 429-8167. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention also has information about where to find help.