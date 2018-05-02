The Nova Scotia government wants a new plan for dam safety

The Nova Scotia government is looking for a consultant to examine its dams and prepare plans in case of a breach.

Nova Scotia Lands, which owns and operates three of the province's 60 dams, has issued a request for proposals to hire an engineering firm to review 15 dams and come up with a plan for the rest.

Frank Potter, a project director with the provincial lands agency, said there are safety plans for larger dams in case of trouble, but many others might not have one.

The Sydney River dam, which is owned an operated by Nova Scotia Lands, was inundated with water on Monday after a sudden spring storm. The agency has a plan in place for that one.

"If for some reason this dam let go today, there would be a lot of water coming downstream and there would be a higher risk of a consequence of something negative happening downstream — flooding of homes, or in this case it would be the highway, 125 Highway, [that] would be impacted," Potter said.

The Sydney River dam is one of three owned and operated by Nova Scotia Lands Inc., but various government departments own and operate the roughly 60 provincial dams. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

One of the problems is that various government departments have direct responsibility for dams, but they don't all have the technical staff to inspect or maintain dams, or to deal with the downstream problems in case of a breach, he said.

For example, the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage owns and operates a small dam for tourism at Sherbrooke Village Museum, Potter said.

Multiple departments own dams

"Some of our dams provincially are owned by a multitude of departments, some of which don't have a lot of staff that would be familiar with maintaining dams. They wouldn't have a lot of engineering people on staff, for example. But then on the other hand, like Transportation or ourselves ... with engineering staff, we'd be able to keep a pretty close eye on the dams."

Potter said one outcome of the review could be that one or two departments oversee all dams.

"Many of the dams today do have all of the emergency plans," he said. "All of the inspection and maintenance plans are all in place.

"What we're really doing here is establishing a level playing field across the whole province for all 50 or 60 dams and making sure that all of them have that same level of attention.

Smaller dams likely don't have safety plans

"I think it's probably safe to say that some of the smaller dams probably don't have all of the regular inspections and the emergency plans and the type of normal surveillance that you'd want to see on a dam."

There is no provincial legislation or regulations in Nova Scotia specific to dams, unlike in some provinces.

The provincial Environment Act doesn't even mention dams, but it does refer to the Crown's right to authorize and regulate watercourse obstructions.

Nova Scotia Lands has issued a request for proposals to hire an engineering consultant to recommend on a single plan for the operation and maintenance of the province's 60 dams. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Potter said in most cases the province simply follows maintenance and operation guidelines set out by the Canadian Dam Association, and the current review isn't designed to include recommendations on new regulations.

In January 2015, about 135 homes in North Preston, Cherry Brook, East Preston, Westphal, Lawrencetown and Cole Harbour were evacuated downstream from Halifax Water's Lake Major dam when emergency repairs were needed.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has been saying for some time now that water damage has outstripped fire as the major cause of claims for homeowners. The bureau says that's due to increasingly severe storms brought on by climate change.

There haven't been any dam failures in Nova Scotia recently, Potter said, but the review is being undertaken now in part because of the availability of federal funds to share in the cost.

The province hopes to have all its dams assessed in the next two years.