Nova Scotia's Canada Games team beat expectations this year by taking home 49 medals during two weeks of competition in Winnipeg.

"Getting more medals than expected is always great," said Stephen Gallant, chef de mission for Team Nova Scotia.

"But most satisfying is seeing how much fun the athletes had, how strongly they supported each other at other events, and how well they represented their province."

Striking gold

Nova Scotia's first gold medal at the games came from Sarah Mitton of Brooklyn, Queen's County, in women's shot-put.

Sarah Mitton threw 15.61 metres to win gold in women's shot-put. (Team Nova Scotia)

"The whole experience was fantastic," said Mitton, who was the track and field MVP last year at the University of Windsor.

"Everyone was wearing the blue and white uniforms, and to have all the teams support you and a lot of other Nova Scotians that were there to support us, it was great."

Dominating in paddling

Nova Scotia only won 15 of its 49 medals in the first week but a dominating performance at the paddling venue pushed the team to fifth place in the final medal standings.

"It's once in a lifetime." - Connor Fitzpatrick, five-time medallist

The paddling unit brought home 31 medals with every canoe and kayak competitor receiving at least one medal.

Leading the way with five-medal performances were Connor Fitzpatrick of Dartmouth, Mark Marschalko of Waverley, Ashley Card of Hammonds Plains and Nicole Jessop of Halifax.

Team Nova Scotia enters the stadium at the Canada Games closing ceremony in Winnipeg on Sunday. (Team Nova Scotia)

"It was an unbelievable experience, it really was," said Fitzpatrick.

"For any kid who wants to be a high-performance elite athlete at any point in their life, they really need to experience this. It's once in a lifetime."

More competition highlights

Fitzpatrick and kayaker Grace Whebby of Dartmouth each won three gold medals.

Other highlights included three silver medals won by para athlete Ben Brown and two medals in wrestling from Makayla Levy of Wolfville and Hannah Hubley of Sheet Harbour.

Makayla Levy (in blue) took home a silver medal in the women's 60 kg wrestling competition. (Team Nova Scotia)

The team earned four medals in Special Olympics events.

Nova Scotia won more medals than Manitoba and Saskatchewan, two provinces with higher populations, and twice as many medals as New Brunswick.

The Canada Winter Games will be held next in Red Deer, Alta., in 2019. The next summer games will be hosted by Ontario's Niagara Region in 2021.