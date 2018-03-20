Premier Stephen McNeil's government is riding an anticipated wave of legal cannabis sales to its third straight balanced budget.

The document tabled by Finance Minister Karen Casey on Tuesday includes $10.81 billion in revenue, $10.78 billion in expenses and a surplus of $29.4 million.

A sizable portion of that surplus — $19.4 million — is related to taxes the government expects to receive from the sale of 12 million grams of recreational cannabis, if sales were to begin in July.

The government cautions those revenues "are subject to a number of uncertainties," and Casey told reporters the numbers were based on the best available information.

New spending in this budget includes money announced Monday to increase wages for the province's doctors. There's $8 million to create more collaborative-care clinics, as well as $8.8 million to do 350 more hip and knee surgeries, hire surgeons and create a central booking process.

About 40 per cent of the 2018-2019 budget is earmarked for health care. (Robert Short/CBC)

There's an increase of $2.9 million for mental health care, an extra $1.2 million for take-home cancer therapy and an additional $5.5 million for homecare.

The government will also spend $6.8 million in an effort to address the growing call volume faced by Emergency Health Services and its ground ambulances, as paramedic teams across the province continue to be tied up at hospitals waiting to offload patients.

Overall, spending by the Health Department is up about $100 million, representing the largest share of the province's expenses: $4.37 billion, or about 40 per cent of the total budget.

Funding for education, community services

The budget makes good on McNeil's promise of funding to implement recommendations from the report on inclusive education, due out at the end of the month. There's $15 million earmarked and the premier has promised more if the budgeted amount isn't enough.

As previously announced, there's $17.6 million for 130 new pre-primary classes and $15.5 million for new child-care spaces. The Schools Plus program is being expanded into 54 more schools (at a cost of $1.6 million) and the Reading Recovery program will now reach 96 per cent of schools, thanks to an extra $3.3 million.

The Community Services Department sees a $16.2-million increase to the disability support program to help move more people out of institutions and improve respite care. Eight new small-options homes and two community-options homes will be created with the help of $2.1 million.

The province will spend $12.4 million to improve public housing and $3 million to get 400 people off the waitlist for rent supplements.

As of August, the province will fully exempt child-support payments from a person's income-assistance calculation — a change that will cost $3.4 million. The province will spend $4 million as part of the Blueprint to End Poverty initiative, the first of a four-year, $20-million commitment.

The government will spend $2 million to prevent domestic violence and $710,000 to fund new programs and initiatives aimed at addressing systemic racism and discrimination.

There's a sprinkling of money for various economic development-related initiatives, however the majority of that spending was announced last week and is being applied to the current fiscal budget ending March 31. That includes the $108-million trust for rural high-speed internet and $40 million in assistance to universities.

On Tuesday, the government also released its capital plan for 2018-19, a document that is usually released in January. While it outlines plans to spend on gravel roads, highways and already announced school construction, it is perhaps most notable for what it does not include: the announcement of any new school construction.

Government officials say no new schools will be announced until June, at which a new process is expected to be released for how projects are selected. That decision follows calls from both the auditor general and education consultant Avis Glaze to overhaul the current approach, which has been criticized as being overly political.