The Nova Scotia Boxing Authority will enforce the new unified rules for mixed martial arts at the UFC's Halifax fight night next Sunday.

"Yes, we've adopted those [new rules] back when they first came out," Mickey MacDonald, chair of the Nova Scotia Boxing Authority, told CBC News.

The boxing authority oversees MMA events and at the UFC card it will provide overall supervision, some of the referees, judges and other officials.

The modified rules, put forward by the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports, came into effect at the start of 2017. However, not every commission has decided to follow them.

Two of the most important changes are:

Grounded fighter

A "grounded fighter" means one with "any part of the body — other than a single hand and the soles of the feet — touching the fighting area floor."

It used to be that putting one finger on the ground meant your opponent couldn't knee or kick your head; now you must have both hands, or a knee or arm or more, touching the floor to be considered grounded.

Eye pokes

Standing fighters can't move their arm toward their opponent with an open hand, pointing their fingers at the other fighter's eyes or face. This rule aims to stop eye pokes, which are illegal.

The new rules also adjust the scoring system, putting greater emphasis on effective striking and grappling.

The Feb. 19 card is headlined by a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne. Gavin Tucker, a Newfoundland fighter who trains at Titans MMA in Halifax, will make his UFC debut against veteran Sam Sicilia.