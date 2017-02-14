This week's blizzard set a number of daily snowfall records for a Feb. 13, with new highs set for Greenwood, Halifax Stanfield International Airport and the Sydney airport.

As hard hit as Nova Scotia was, the peak snowfall in New Brunswick, were CFB Gagetown totalled an astounding 79 centimetres, with 44 centimetres coming down in the six-hour period between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The peak winds are some of the strongest I can remember with a winter storm in recent history.

Here's how the snow fell across the province, according to Environment Canada's summary report:

Greenwood 61 cm

Kejimkujik 59 cm

Tidnish: 56 cm

New Ross: 55 cm

Wolfville: 54 cm

Halifax Stanfield International Airport : 54 cm

Fall River: 53 cm

Sackville: 53 cm

Sydney Airport: 51 cm

Western Head: 49 cm

Scots Bay: 47 cm

Cape George: 45 cm

Pockwock Lake: 44 cm

Halifax City: 44 cm

Parrsboro: 42 cm

Kentville: 39 cm

Fenwick: 34 cm

Strong winds hit most of the area, with some of the strongest occurring up and down the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. They came from an east and northeast direction, putting them onshore for many areas.

That enhanced the storm surge, with coastal flooding noted in a number of areas including Shelburne, Liverpool, and Cape Sable Island.

A four-unit townhouse under construction in a new subdivision on Carrie Best Court, near Rockingham, was blown down in high winds on Monday. The project manager says no one was at the site when the structure fell down. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

Here are the peak wind speeds: