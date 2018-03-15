Nova Scotia has become the first province in Canada to ban elective cat declawing.

The decision by the Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association was announced in December, with a three month grace period before it took effect today.

"I see declawing as a mutilation of an animal for no direct benefit to the animal. It's something that's done mostly to protect furniture," said retired veterinarian Hugh Chisholm, who has advocated for a declawing ban for years.

Unlike the name suggests, declawing actually involves the amputation of bones in the cat's paws.

"It would be the equivalent to you taking a very sharp knife and cutting off your finger at the last knuckle joint," he said.

The procedure can lead to lasting impacts on a cat, including arthritis and pain in the paws and limbs, because the procedure changes the way a cat walks.

Chisholm said starting Thursday, it will violate the the province's veterinary medical association's code of ethics to declaw a cat.

"As a veterinarian you could face pretty strict punishment, including loss of your license to practice," he said.

Concerns about all-out ban

Bedford veterinarian Jeff Goodall said he's glad there's an end to unnecessary declawing, but said he does have concerns with the ban.

His practice did not normally do declawing just because an owner wanted it.

However in rare circumstances — only about once a year — his practice would agree perform the procedure.

For example, if an owner was undergoing chemotherapy where an accidental cat scratch could cause major health problems.

"[These were cases where people] either has a disorder or disease that would make them not heal properly from an accidental scratch, or were [taking] medication that depressed their immune systems, like chemotherapy," he said.

In one instance the declawing was done as a last ditch effort to help a cat.

"One case was an animal that was actually self mutilating," he said. "It would scratch itself to the point of harm. Once we performed the declaw we could manage the case with behaviour medication."

Bunk, a 7-year-old grey and white tabby, wears a cone most of the time to keep him from scratching himself raw. He is not declawed. (Cassie Williams/CBC)

Goodall said he's also concerned that pet owners might leave Nova Scotia to declaw their cats, and instead choose to go to veterinarians that use older and more invasive forms of the surgery.

Chisholm agrees that people may choose to have the declawing performed at other veterinarians offices outside the province.

But believes a ban is necessary.

"There will always be people who will do it, there will always be people who will want it done, unless there's a ban in place," Chisholm said.

"That's why we do need the ban. Because one declaw is one too many."