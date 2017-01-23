Sewers along Halifax's Northwest Arm are getting a $12-million upgrade this spring as they turn 100 years old, says Halifax Water.

Pipes will be refitted on the east side of the arm from the Armdale Roundabout to Point Pleasant Park, with new technology aimed at limiting sewer leakage.

The installation involves pulling a strong, waterproof lining into four kilometres of existing pipes. Rather than digging up the old pipes, the lining can be inserted at strategic points, which limits traffic and water service disruptions.

"It's much less disruptive and can be done at a lower price," said Carl Yates, the general manager of Halifax Water. "We talk about adding value for our customers, that's what this project is all about."

Halifax Water general manager Carl Yates (left) and Halifax Armdale MLA Lena Metlege Diab at the sewer upgrade announcement Monday. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Halifax Armdale MLA Lena Metlege Diab said the province and municipality will contribute a total of $4 million, with the federal government topping up the investment with another $8 million.

She added the upgrade is one of 73 investments across the province through the federal government's Clean Water and Wastewater Fund for infrastructure projects.

"The combined federal, provincial and municipal investment in this infrastructure is $172 million and that's all to be spent within the next 12 months," said Diab. "I think this is a win-win for our city and our communities."

Yates said the work must be completed by March 31, 2018.