Northern Cape Breton under freezing rain warning for Tuesday

Most of Nova Scotia will miss the brunt of a slow-moving low pressure system that has blanketed Ontario in a coating of freezing rain.

Environment Canada is warning that Victoria County and "Inverness County - Mabou and north" should expect freezing rain starting Tuesday morning that will persist into the afternoon, eventually changing to rain.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the national weather forecaster warned in a statement.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said this is the same storm system that wreaked havoc in Ontario over the weekend, but it is expected to just skim Nova Scotia.

Police in Ontario reported more than 1,200 traffic accidents and asked people to cancel non-essential travel.

As well, the area north of Mabou in Inverness County is under a Les Suêtes wind warning, with wind gusts above 110 km/h starting Tuesday afternoon.