Scholarship fundraiser honours couple killed in 2012 car crash

Armed with hockey sticks and guitars, friends and family gathered to honour a couple in North Sydney, N.S., Monday afternoon and well into the evening.

In June 2012, Dave and Donna McKeough were killed in a car accident.

The annual McKeough Music Award Fundraiser collects donations for a scholarship in their name and provides an opportunity for reminiscing.

"It's just good for people to get together and remember them," said Wayne Miller, a longtime friend and one of the event organizers.

"Particularly where both of them played hockey, it's a way of remembering the great times they had and what great people they were."

The fundraiser includes three hockey games — two men's games and then a women's game — followed by an evening of music.

Dave and Donna McKeough were high school sweethearts. (inmemoriam.ca)

Dave McKeough was a renowned guitar player. Along with his own band the Blues Merchants, he also played with top musicians like Rita MacNeil, Natalie MacMaster and Gordie Sampson.

Their scholarship is placed at Memorial High School, where Dave taught music and Donna was the co-op placement co-ordinator. The $1,000 scholarship is for a graduating student.

"I'm thankful for it," said Maura McKeough, Dave's sister.

She looks after the scholarship with the school.

Scholarship is having a positive impact

She said the event helps with her pain and grief.

"It's something positive and we've now seen several young people benefit from the the scholarship," she said.

Initially, the scholarship was earmarked for students intending on studying music. However, the criteria has since broadened to students with an interest in music in general, even if they're pursuing another career.

Since 2013, more than $13,000 has been raised for the scholarship.

Ian Aker is a longtime friend of the McKeoughs, and lead singer of the Blues Merchants.

He's laced up his skates in past years, but this year he's coaching one of the men's teams, although he said the word coaching with a chuckle, acknowledging the whole thing is purely for fun.

'Keep the positives and the good times in your mind'

He said that even though he still misses his friends terribly, he has fun at the event.

"We think of Dave and Donna and all the great times we've had with them," said Aker. "You just try to keep your spirits up, keep the positives and the good times in your mind."

Both Dave and Donna regularly played hockey for fun. The high school sweethearts wore the same jersey number, 12.

Miller said it's become a great reason for people to come together in their honour.

"You look forward to it," said Miller.

Maura McKeough said the day can be tough as it brings so many emotions, but she said it's important.

"To get together, to have fun and to remember David and Donna and to laugh, because they had big personalities," she said.