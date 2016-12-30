Tyrone David felt a need to give his community of North Preston, N.S., some hope amid a surge of violence. He chose to do his part the best way he knew how: through basketball.

"Got to give them some hope that there are all kinds of other things to do other than … violence," said David on Thursday.

He's helped organize the 2016 Young and Fallen Memorial Basketball Tournament this week. Eight teams are participating, including two female and two youth teams. The three-day tournament ends Friday with the championship game.

David said hundreds of people have already shown up to show support. Small businesses from the community chipped in to get shirts for the athletes to wear on the court.

"It's community togetherness. The rec centre yesterday was packed full of community people and everyone had a great time right. Some people don't get out much, so the last three days [of the year] will be a great time for them to enjoy basketball, enjoy the kids, enjoy the people in the community," said David.

The tournament honours young community members who have died. (CBC)

The tournament will offer food, a live DJ and North Preston's "Mayor" Puddie Provo announcing the play by play.

Gerome Smith is helping to keep this tournament going and wants to see it grow larger each year.

"It's been so long since we had something so big for basketball in the community at the rec centre, so hopefully it will grow and get bigger," said Smith.

David and Smith have noticed the communities spreading apart and wanted to bring everyone back together.

"This seemed to be a good thing to do, plus what we're doing, we're honouring the youth of the communities, the surrounding black communities, that have fallen to gun violence or some type of violence in general," said David