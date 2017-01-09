Visitors are still no allowed in the medical/surgical unit of the South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater, N.S., after lab tests confirmed some patients and staff in the unit have norovirus.

The restrictions are in place for at least another 24 hours on the third-floor unit. Staff will reassess the situation Tuesday afternoon, said Theresa Hawkesworth, speaking for the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

The restrictions were put in place Friday. Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting and diarrhea.

The health authority is reminding members of the public who are sick not to visit patients in hospital since viruses spread easily from person to person and are more serious for those who are already ill. Exceptions will be made for family members of critically ill patients and those helping with patient care.

Also, good handwashing protects patients from infection, the health authority reminds visitors.