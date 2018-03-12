Nova Scotia is in for a mix of heavy snow, rain and wind, completing a nor'easter hat trick for the region in less than a week.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said the snow will start in southwestern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Tuesday morning and spread northeast across the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening.

This will make for a messy evening commute on Tuesday for most Nova Scotians as the snow begins to accumulate.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," said Environment Canada. "Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

Winter warnings, watches and statements

The system has prompted Environment Canada to issue weather watches, warnings and statements for the province.

The South Shore of Nova Scotia is in for heavy snow, with as much as 20 centimetres possible by late Tuesday afternoon. Even more snow is possible Tuesday evening and winter storm warnings have been issued for the following counties:

Annapolis County.

Digby County .

Lunenburg County.

Queens County.

Shelburne County.

Yarmouth County.

It's in these counties that strong east to northeasterly winds will develop. They are expected to gust to 90 km/h to 110 km/h during the day and evening.

The rest of the province remains under a winter storm watch with up to 10 centimetres expected to fall by early Tuesday evening and a chance of more to come Tuesday night. Winds are expected to gust in these areas to as much as 90 km/h during the evening.

Mitchell says northern Inverness County could see winds gusting as high as 130 km/h.

With wind conditions like these, there's a higher risk of power outages.

As a result, Nova Scotia Power says it's stationing power line crews and forestry teams across the province as it activates its emergency operations centre ahead of the storm.

Besides the windy conditions, winter storm warnings and watches, the Atlantic coastline is under a special weather statement due to the risk of higher than normal water levels causing heavy, pounding surf and the possibility of coastal flooding in the following counties:

Guysborough County.

Halifax County.

Lunenburg County.

Queens County.

Shelburne County.

"The combination of very strong easterly winds, high waves, and low barometric pressure will combine to give higher than normal water levels along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia Tuesday night," says the Environment Canada statement.

"There is a risk of localized flooding during high tide as well as coastal erosion and infrastructure damage due to heavy, pounding surf, especially as some of these same coastal areas were already affected by similar conditions last week."