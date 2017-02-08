A low-pressure system moving off the coastline of Virginia will hit Nova Scotia with a heavy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and high winds late Thursday into early Friday.

The snow is expected to begin in the southwest of the province Thursday afternoon. It will spread quickly across Nova Scotia and become heavy Thursday evening.

The snow will mix with ice pellets and freezing rain moving up the eastern shore and into much of Cape Breton.

Up to 40 cm

That will keep accumulations slightly lower for that part of the province but still in a range of 10 to 20 centimetres.

Much of the rest of Nova Scotia can expect totals of 15 to 25 centimetres with locally higher amounts of 25 to 40 centimetres in Yarmouth through Digby, the Annapolis Valley, Hants County, Cumberland County and Colchester County.

Snowfall outlook for Nova Scotia. (CBC)

The snow will be accompanied by increasingly gusty north and northeast winds.

Peak gusts of 70 to 90 km/h will be experienced on the Atlantic coastlines of the province with inland gusts of 50 to 80 kilometres per hour.

Poor driving conditions

The high winds will drive extensive blowing snow and visibility will be poor on roads and highways Thursday evening and night.

Winter storm warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for much of the province.

The storm clears Nova Scotia by daybreak Friday, but flurries and gusty winds will continue in its wake.

Given the fresh snowfall, it is likely areas of drifting or blowing snow will be present to end the week.