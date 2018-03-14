Tens of thousands of customers were without power Wednesday morning after a third nor'easter in five days blew threw the province.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says wind gusts reached as high as 128 km/h in both Halifax Kootenay near Herring Cove and Grand Étang.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nova Scotia Power's outage map listed more than 49,000 customers without power across the province.

"The major winter storm that we saw arrive in Nova Scotia yesterday certainly has impacted primarily the coastal area of our province and a significant number of outages of the total were concentrated in the Halifax Regional Municipality," said Tiffany Chase, speaking for Nova Scotia Power.

Chase says NSP has restored 70,000 customers since the first outages started around noon on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the utility has more than 700 people working on restoration efforts.

It's not clear how long it will take to restore power but according to the utility's website it could take until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

#halifax south end and downtown took a hit from the storm. Doesn’t look like we will be getting power back any time soon. #noreaster pic.twitter.com/BwxiUTIgpI — @hfxroberts

Chase says the utility will be better able to assess the damage later this morning.

"When we do see broken poles and we have to replace those or if we have to put a line back up it does take a little bit more time," she said.

Like Tuesday afternoon, there were many cancellations and delays on the board at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Wednesday morning.

Mitchell says the system will continue to impact Nova Scotia with mostly rain and fog in the morning which will turn back to wet snow for western areas of the province by late morning and afternoon. Flurries are expected this evening. It will be windy with gusts between 50 and 70 km/h.

There's still more to come.

Mitchell says Thursday morning another, weaker and faster moving low-pressure system will clip eastern Nova Scotia. That system could bring five to 10 centimetres of snow along with a risk of freezing rain for Cape Breton.