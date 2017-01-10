The overnight parking ban enforced after Saturday's heavy snowfall has been lifted across the Halifax region, but the city is asking people not to park on streets in downtown Dartmouth and Halifax tonight.

The city says barricades will be placed at the end of streets where snow is being removed, although vehicles will still be allowed to travel along those stretches.

Drivers can still park in areas where there are no barricades.

According to a news release from the city, crews will focus on the following streets:

Barrington Street from Cogswell to Duke streets.

Duke Street from Brunswick to Argyle streets.

Argyle Street from Carmichael to Blowers streets.

Blowers Street from Market to Barrington streets.

Portland Street from King Street to Alderney Drive.

King Street, Wentworth Street and Dundas Street, each from Portland Street to Alderney Drive.

The city is asking people to move their vehicles off the listed streets between 11 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Also, the city says vehicles can be towed any time during the day or night if they obstruct snow clearing in violation of the Motor Vehicle Act.