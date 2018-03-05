Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the 5000 block of Victoria Road in Halifax on Monday evening, but say no one was injured.

Deputy Chief Roy Hollett said the call came in at about 5:30 p.m. to the 10-unit apartment complex.

As of about 7 p.m., crews were still working to get the fire under control and Hollett said the fire was in various spots throughout the building.

"It's still too early to say how much damage there will be and where the damage is, but looking at it, it's going to be heavy fire and smoke and water damage," he said.

Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett says it's still too early to tell what caused the fire. (Emma Davie/CBC)

Hollett was unable to say how many people lived in the building or were home at the time, but confirmed no one was injured or still in the building.

He said a dog was rescued from the apartment and was doing well.

There were at least five fire trucks on scene and Hollett said they were backfilling from rural areas.

Crews were also cutting a hole in the top of the building to make sure there was no fire between the ceiling and the roof.

Hollett said it's too early to tell what caused the fire, but that crews would be on scene for some time Monday night.

"It's going to be a while."