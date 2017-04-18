Foul play has been ruled out as a cause of death after human remains were found in the Ash Street area of Sydney this weekend, according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

The remains have yet to be identified.

Two people out for a walk Saturday morning discovered the remains and some clothing in a wooded area at the end of the street.

Police said an autopsy took place in Halifax on Monday and foul play was ruled out as a cause of death.

There are currently four men listed as missing on the Cape Breton Regional Police website. Police have said they don't know yet if the remains are connected to any of those cases.

Police encourage anybody with information related to the discovery to call 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 902-562-8477.