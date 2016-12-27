Halifax Mooseheads forward Nico Hischier is wearing red and white at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships this year.

But no Maple Leaf.

The 17-year-old is representing his home country Switzerland at the tournament, which is split between host cities Montreal and Toronto this year.

Halifax Mooseheads coach André Tourigny says he looks forward to Nico Hischier's return from the World Juniors.

"He wants to be pro," said Mooseheads coach André Tourigny.

Hischier — sixth in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in points — is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

"He's an almost perfect player for coaching in the sense that he's a really hard-working guy, he pays attention to detail, wants to excel in everything," said the bench boss.

That focus shone through Tuesday, when Hischier scored an overtime goal to give Switzerland a 1-0 win over Czech Republic.

Dual loyalties

When Hischier is playing for Halifax, he billets with the Phillips family in Dartmouth.

"He's a really, really nice guy, one of nicest 17-year-olds I've ever met," says Mandy Phillips, Hischier's "billet mom" while he's away from home.

"We've always been Mooseheads fans, but now we're really rooting for this kid. It's almost like their own kid, you really have a connection with them."

Mandy Phillips and her family host Nico Hischier in their Dartmouth home while he plays for the Halifax Mooseheads.

Her son, Ethan, and husband, Ash, even made the trip to Montreal to watch Tuesday's game in Switzerland sweaters.

"It's tough," said Phillips. "Obviously, we're rooting for Canada, but we're also rooting for Nico to have a phenomenal experience there."

His coach, perhaps, said it best.

"We still want Canada to win, but we want Nico to have success," said Tourigny.

"So we wish Nico to have three points in the 4-3 loss over Canada."

Playing into the new year

The World Juniors continue into the new year, with the bronze and gold medal games on Jan. 5.

Canada faced Switzerland in an exhibition game on Dec. 23 and squeaked out a win in overtime.

The two teams may face off again, if both make it through the preliminary rounds.